German Shepherd to Labrador-7 Active dog breeds for fitness lovers

Here are seven dog breeds known for their energy, agility, and enthusiasm for physical activities.
Traits: Intelligent, loyal, and versatile.
Activities: Excels in obedience, agility, and protection work. Needs plenty of exercise and mental stimulation.
Traits: Highly intelligent, agile, and energetic.
Activities: Excels in obedience, agility, and herding activities. Needs lots of physical and mental stimulation.
Traits: Friendly, outgoing, and energetic.
Activities: Ideal for running, swimming, and fetching games. Often used in search and rescue and as service dogs.
Traits: Strong, energetic, and independent.
Activities: Perfect for sledding, running, and hiking. Requires ample exercise to prevent boredom
Traits: Energetic, intelligent, and tenacious.
Activities: Excellent for agility and obedience training. Enjoys running, playing fetch, and other high-energy activities.
Traits: Intelligent, confident, and hardworking.
Activities: Excels in police and military work, obedience, and agility. Needs intense physical and mental exercise.
Traits: Energetic, playful, and loyal.
Activities: Great for running, agility training, and playing fetch. Needs daily exercise to burn off energy.