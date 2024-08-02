Bengaluru tops Swiggy's list of most vegetarian orders in India

Food
Indian cuisine is turning green, with six of the top ten most-ordered dishes being vegetarian. Popular choices include Masala Dosa and Paneer Butter Masala.
Bengaluru is now known as the Veggie Valley, with one in three vegetarian orders coming from the city. Favourites include Masala Dosa and Paneer Butter Masala.
In Mumbai, Dal Khichdi, Margherita Pizza, and Pav Bhaji are the top vegetarian dishes ordered, reflecting the city’s diverse palate.
Hyderabad prefers Masala Dosa and Idli, making these dishes popular choices for vegetarian orders in the city.
Over 90% of breakfast orders are vegetarian, with Masala Dosa, Vada, Idli, and Pongal topping the charts.
Margherita Pizza is the most popular snack, followed by Samosa and Pav Bhaji, indicating a preference for vegetarian snacks.
Swiggy reports over 60,000 vegetarian salad orders per week, with Green Salad being the top choice among health-conscious eaters.
Swiggy’s Green Dot Awards celebrate the best vegetarian dishes and restaurants in over 80 cities, with 9,000 brands nominated.
International QSR chains are seeing more vegetarian orders, reflecting a broader shift towards plant-based diets across India.