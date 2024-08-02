Food

Bengaluru tops Swiggy's list of most vegetarian orders in India

India embraces green cuisine

Indian cuisine is turning green, with six of the top ten most-ordered dishes being vegetarian. Popular choices include Masala Dosa and Paneer Butter Masala.

Bengaluru: The veggie valley

Bengaluru is now known as the Veggie Valley, with one in three vegetarian orders coming from the city. Favourites include Masala Dosa and Paneer Butter Masala.

Mumbai's vegetarian favourites

In Mumbai, Dal Khichdi, Margherita Pizza, and Pav Bhaji are the top vegetarian dishes ordered, reflecting the city’s diverse palate.

Hyderabad loves veggie delights

Hyderabad prefers Masala Dosa and Idli, making these dishes popular choices for vegetarian orders in the city.

Vegetarian breakfasts rule

Over 90% of breakfast orders are vegetarian, with Masala Dosa, Vada, Idli, and Pongal topping the charts.

Popular vegetarian snacks

 Margherita Pizza is the most popular snack, followed by Samosa and Pav Bhaji, indicating a preference for vegetarian snacks.

Rise in salad orders

Swiggy reports over 60,000 vegetarian salad orders per week, with Green Salad being the top choice among health-conscious eaters.

Swiggy's Green dot awards

Swiggy’s Green Dot Awards celebrate the best vegetarian dishes and restaurants in over 80 cities, with 9,000 brands nominated.

Growing plant-based trend

International QSR chains are seeing more vegetarian orders, reflecting a broader shift towards plant-based diets across India.

