India to Brazil-7 World's laziest countries

Lifestyle
Here are seven countries identified as the least active or "most lazy" based on their average daily steps.
Average Daily Steps: 3,513
Notes: Indonesia had the lowest average daily step count among the countries studied.
Average Daily Steps: 3,807
Notes: Low physical activity levels, potentially influenced by the hot climate and lifestyle factors.
Average Daily Steps: 3,963
Notes: Another Southeast Asian country with relatively low daily step counts.
Average Daily Steps: 4,008
Notes: Physical activity levels are low, influenced by urbanization and lifestyle.
Average Daily Steps: 4,105
Notes: Relatively low levels of physical activity, with lifestyle and safety concerns playing a role.
Average Daily Steps: 4,297
Notes: Despite a large population, the average step count is low.
Average Daily Steps: 4,289
Notes: Low average step count, possibly due to urbanization and lifestyle factors.