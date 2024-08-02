Ola to Uber: 6 safety measures to keep in mind while in a cab

Lifestyle
Before getting into the cab, ensure it’s the right one. Verify the cab's license plate, driver’s name, and other details with what’s provided in your ride-booking app.
Use your ride-sharing app to share your trip details with a friend or family member. Most apps have a "Share Trip" feature that allows you to send your location.
If possible, use a GPS app to track your route and ensure the driver is following the correct path. This helps you stay aware of your location and prevents unnecessary detours.
Keep your belongings close to you and be mindful of your valuables. It’s best to avoid leaving bags or expensive items unattended.
Always wear your seatbelt, regardless of the distance you’re traveling. It’s a crucial safety measure that can protect you in the event of an accident.
Keep your phone charged and accessible in case you need to contact someone, use the ride-sharing app’s safety features, or if you encounter any issues.