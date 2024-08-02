Lifestyle

Goa to Kerela: 6 best beaches for surfing in India

Image credits: Freepik

Arambol Beach, Goa

Arambol is one of the most popular surf spots in Goa and has a range of waves suitable for beginners and intermediate surfers. 

Image credits: Freepik

Varkala Beach, Kerala

Known for its scenic cliffs and laid-back atmosphere, Varkala offers some good waves for surfing, especially during the monsoon season.
 

Image credits: Freepik

Manapad Beach, Tamil Nadu

This beach is known for its consistent waves and is becoming increasingly popular among surfers. It’s less developed than some other spots, offering a more authentic experience.

Image credits: Freepik

Palolem Beach, Goa

Another great beach in Goa, Palolem has relatively gentle waves which are ideal for beginners. The beautiful setting and calm waters add to its appeal.

Image credits: Freepik

Kovalam Beach, Kerala

Kovalam is famous for its lighthouse and beautiful setting. It has consistent waves and is suitable for all skill levels.

Image credits: Freepik

Cherai Beach, Kerala

Located near Kochi, Cherai Beach offers a more serene environment with decent waves for surfing. 

Image credits: Freepik
Find Next One