Goa to Kerela: 6 best beaches for surfing in India

Arambol is one of the most popular surf spots in Goa and has a range of waves suitable for beginners and intermediate surfers.
Known for its scenic cliffs and laid-back atmosphere, Varkala offers some good waves for surfing, especially during the monsoon season.
This beach is known for its consistent waves and is becoming increasingly popular among surfers. It’s less developed than some other spots, offering a more authentic experience.
Another great beach in Goa, Palolem has relatively gentle waves which are ideal for beginners. The beautiful setting and calm waters add to its appeal.
Kovalam is famous for its lighthouse and beautiful setting. It has consistent waves and is suitable for all skill levels.
Located near Kochi, Cherai Beach offers a more serene environment with decent waves for surfing.