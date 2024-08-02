Lifestyle

Things to remember during heavy rainfall

Heavy rainfall can be dangerous, but there are steps you can take to stay safe. Here are some things to remember:
 

Stay indoors

Avoid traveling and stay indoors during heavy rainfall. If you're already outside, seek shelter immediately.
 

Avoid flooded areas

Steer clear of flooded areas, as they can be contaminated with sewage, chemicals, and other hazards.
 

Keep emergency numbers handy

Save emergency numbers like your local flood control hotline and emergency services on your phone.
 

Unplug Appliances

Unplug appliances and electronics to prevent damage from power surges.
 

Keep a first aid kit ready

Have a first aid kit on hand in case of accidents or injuries.
 

Check weather updates

Stay informed about weather conditions through reliable sources like the weather app, news, or official weather services.
 

Be cautious of landslides

In hilly areas, be aware of the risk of landslides. Avoid slopes and stay alert to any changes in the terrain.
 

Use sandbags

If flooding is a concern, use sandbags to prevent water from entering your home.
 

