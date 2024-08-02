Bangalore to Mysore: 7 TOP Greenest cities in India

Lifestyle
India is witnessing green revolution as cities like Mysore lead the charge in balancing urban growth with environmental conservation. Here are top 7 Greenest cities in the country
Mysore, India's greenest city, is celebrated for its lush greenery and cleanliness. Its rich heritage and cultural significance have earned it top honors from Swachh Bharat Urban
Bangalore, known as the Garden City, Silicon Valley of India, blends its IT prowess with lush greenery. The city's Lalbagh Botanical Garden and Cubbon Park are major attractions
Chandigarh is dubbed Green City for its stunning parks, gardens. Its clean streets and lush tree-lined roads make it a top contender for India’s greenest city
Gandhinagar, Gujarat’s capital, is a model of urban planning with about 22 trees per person. The city blends modern living with nature, featuring green spaces like Sarita Udhyan
Indore, the largest city in Madhya Pradesh, is celebrated as India's “cleanest city” with its well-kept gardens and green spaces. Key spots include Lal Bagh Palace, Sirpur Lake
Diu leads India by running entirely on renewable energy during the day. With 1.3 MW of solar power annually, it’s renowned for its natural beauty and green efforts
Jamshedpur, the 'Steel City of India,' is green gem with 33% of its land as green spaces. Founded by Jamsetji Tata, it boasts parks like Jubilee Park and Tata Steel Zoological Park