Toit to Byg Brewski: 7 places to enjoy craft beers in Bengaluru

Lifestyle
Bengaluru's iconic microbrewery, Toit, serves a variety of craft beers like Basmati Blonde and Dark Knight. Enjoy a lively atmosphere and food menu that complements their brews.
Arbor Brewing Company blends American and Indian brewing techniques with Bengaluru Bliss and Phat Abbot Tripel. Discover their unique flavours on Brigade Road.
With a library and jazz theatre, Windmills Craftworks offers a unique setting. Enjoy their popular brews like Hefeweizen and Golden Ale in this cozy, cultured space.
Known for its picturesque setting and spacious ambience, Byg Brewski offers craft beers like RaRa Rye Pale Ale and Byg Triple. A great spot to relax with diverse food and drinks.
As one of the first microbreweries in Bengaluru, The Biere Club is known for its Wheat Beer and Stout. Enjoy a classic craft beer experience on Lavelle Road.
Enjoy a rooftop setting at Bangalore Brew Works with a range of craft beers like Belgian Wheat and IPA. Perfect for a relaxing evening in the heart of the city.
Located at The Paul Bangalore Hotel, Murphy’s Brewhouse offers an Irish-themed ambience. Savour craft beers like Paddy’s Poison and Good Golly in a cosy atmosphere.