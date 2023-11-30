Mauritius to Oman: 8 countries to visit visa-free this New Year

Lifestyle
Mauritius to Oman are 8 visa-free New Year destinations. From Barbados' Caribbean charm to Oman's Arabian allure, explore diverse landscapes, cultures on an international journey
Beautiful island nation in the Indian Ocean, offering stunning beaches, coral reefs, and a diverse cultural experience
Caribbean gem known for its vibrant culture, white-sand beaches, and historical sites, including UNESCO-listed Bridgetown
Land of the Thunder Dragon, nestled in the Himalayas, renowned for its picturesque landscapes, monasteries, and unique Gross National Happiness philosophy
Himalayan paradise with breathtaking mountain scenery, including Mount Everest, rich cultural heritage, and warm hospitality
Arabian Peninsula gem blending ancient charm with modern luxury, featuring deserts, mountains, and a rich cultural tapestry
Modern Arab state with futuristic architecture, cultural attractions, and a vibrant blend of tradition and innovation
South Pacific paradise offering pristine beaches, coral reefs, and a diverse blend of cultures in a tropical setting
Teardrop-shaped island with ancient ruins, lush tea plantations, diverse wildlife, and welcoming locals showcasing rich history and natural beauty