Mauritius to Oman: 8 countries to visit visa-free this New Year

Mauritius to Oman are 8 visa-free New Year destinations. From Barbados' Caribbean charm to Oman's Arabian allure, explore diverse landscapes, cultures on an international journey

Image credits: Pixabay

Mauritius

Beautiful island nation in the Indian Ocean, offering stunning beaches, coral reefs, and a diverse cultural experience

Image credits: Pixabay

Barbados

Caribbean gem known for its vibrant culture, white-sand beaches, and historical sites, including UNESCO-listed Bridgetown

Image credits: Pixabay

Bhutan

Land of the Thunder Dragon, nestled in the Himalayas, renowned for its picturesque landscapes, monasteries, and unique Gross National Happiness philosophy

Image credits: Pixabay

Nepal

Himalayan paradise with breathtaking mountain scenery, including Mount Everest, rich cultural heritage, and warm hospitality

Image credits: Pixabay

Oman

Arabian Peninsula gem blending ancient charm with modern luxury, featuring deserts, mountains, and a rich cultural tapestry

Image credits: Pixabay

Qatar

Modern Arab state with futuristic architecture, cultural attractions, and a vibrant blend of tradition and innovation

Image credits: Pixabay

Fiji

South Pacific paradise offering pristine beaches, coral reefs, and a diverse blend of cultures in a tropical setting

Image credits: Pixabay

Sri Lanka

Teardrop-shaped island with ancient ruins, lush tea plantations, diverse wildlife, and welcoming locals showcasing rich history and natural beauty

Image credits: Pixabay
