Lifestyle
Oil to salt: Buying these 6 things on Saturday can bring bad luck
Image credits: Freepik
Buying oil on Saturday can cause health issues.
Image credits: Getty
Buying a broom on Saturday can cause financial issues.
Image credits: Getty
Buying salt on Saturday can cause debt issues.
Image credits: Getty
Buying black sesame on Saturday can cause problems and delays issues.
Image credits: Freepik
Buying iron on Saturday can get you bad luck.
Image credits: Freepik
Buying scissors on Saturday can cause relationship issues.
Image credits: Freepik
