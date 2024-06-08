Visiting Calangute? Pay tax to enter or have confirm hotel reservation

Lifestyle
Calangute panchayat, Goa, aims to tackle tourist-related issues with a proposed entry policy, enforcing hotel reservations or entry tax
The Calangute panchayat plans to mandate hotel reservations or entry tax for tourists, aiming to curb littering and maintain cleanliness, according to sarpanch Joseph Sequeira
Checkpoints will be set up to enforce the policy, inspired by Mahabaleshwar's entry tax system, to deter tourists without hotel reservations from entering the village
The proposal addresses issues of tourists causing disturbances, indulging in illegal activities, and littering, aiming to attract quality tourists and ensure village decency
The decision follows incidents of misconduct, including touting and extortion, highlighting security concerns and the need for better control over tourist behavior
The panchayat had previously hired bouncers to manage touts near the beach, reflecting ongoing efforts to tackle security and cleanliness issues in Calangute
Local MLA Michael Lobo criticized the proposal as unconstitutional, suggesting instead imposing fines for littering and designating tourist parking areas to manage nuisances
The draft resolution will be sent to deputy collector for approval, with further steps contingent on higher authorities' consent