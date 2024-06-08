 // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls

Visiting Calangute? Pay tax to enter or have confirm hotel reservation

Calangute panchayat, Goa, aims to tackle tourist-related issues with a proposed entry policy, enforcing hotel reservations or entry tax

Image credits: Pixabay

Tourist Entry Policy

The Calangute panchayat plans to mandate hotel reservations or entry tax for tourists, aiming to curb littering and maintain cleanliness, according to sarpanch Joseph Sequeira

Enforcement Measures

Checkpoints will be set up to enforce the policy, inspired by Mahabaleshwar's entry tax system, to deter tourists without hotel reservations from entering the village

Objective

The proposal addresses issues of tourists causing disturbances, indulging in illegal activities, and littering, aiming to attract quality tourists and ensure village decency

Incident Triggers

The decision follows incidents of misconduct, including touting and extortion, highlighting security concerns and the need for better control over tourist behavior

Past Initiatives

The panchayat had previously hired bouncers to manage touts near the beach, reflecting ongoing efforts to tackle security and cleanliness issues in Calangute

Criticism from MLA

Local MLA Michael Lobo criticized the proposal as unconstitutional, suggesting instead imposing fines for littering and designating tourist parking areas to manage nuisances

Approval Process

The draft resolution will be sent to deputy collector for approval, with further steps contingent on higher authorities' consent

