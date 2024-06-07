 // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls

Mysore to Nandi Hills-7 places to visit during monsoon in Bangalore

These seven Bangalore monsoon destinations are.

Mysore

While Mysore is about 150 kilometres from Bangalore, it's a fantastic monsoon destination. 

Manchanabele Dam

Situated about 40 kilometres from Bangalore, Manchanabele Dam is a serene spot surrounded by hills and forests. 

Bannerghatta National Park

Bannerghatta National Park, located about 22 km from Bangalore, is a great place to visit during the monsoon. The park is lush and green, and the wildlife sanctuary is more active.

Shivanasamudra Falls

Located about 135 km from Bangalore, Shivanasamudra Falls is breathtaking during the monsoon when the Cauvery River is fully flowing. 

Coorg (Kodagu)

Though slightly farther from Bangalore (around 250 kilometers), Coorg is a must-visit during the monsoon. 

Lalbagh Botanical Garden

Lalbagh Botanical Garden is a green oasis in the heart of Bangalore. During the monsoon, the garden blooms with vibrant flowers and lush greenery. 

Nandi Hills

Located about 60 Km from Bangalore, Nandi Hills is a popular getaway. During the monsoon, the hills come alive with mist-covered peaks, lush green surroundings.

