World Ocean Day 2024: Date, Theme, History, Significance

Lifestyle
World Ocean Day on 8 June raises awareness of oceans' vital roles. The 2024 theme, 'Awaken New Depths,' aims to inspire conservation, promoting sustainable management
World Ocean Day 2024 will be celebrated on Saturday, 8 June, continuing the tradition of raising awareness about ocean conservation
The theme for 2024 is 'Awaken New Depths' with an action focus on 'Catalyzing Action for Our Ocean & Climate' to inspire greater ocean protection efforts
World Ocean Day aligns with the '30x30' global movement aiming to safeguard 30% of the world's land, waters, and oceans by 2030 for sustainable development
Oceans cover over 70% of the planet, produce 50% of its oxygen, and are home to the majority of Earth's biodiversity, underscoring their crucial role in sustaining life
The ocean is a major protein source for over a billion people worldwide and is vital for global economies and communities, making its protection essential
World Ocean Day was officially designated by the UN General Assembly on 5 December 2008, following its proposal at the 1992 Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro
The day aims to celebrate the shared ocean, raise awareness of its importance, and promote sustainable management practices to protect its resources
The UN Division for Ocean Affairs and the Law of the Sea organizes activities to highlight the role of international law in sustainable ocean use and conservation
World Ocean Day addresses the climate crisis, emphasizing the ocean's role in oxygen production, temperature regulation, and as a source of food and medicine
The day encourages education on oceanic importance, support for sustainable policies, and proactive measures to ensure a healthy future for oceans and subsequent generations