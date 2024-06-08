 // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls

World Ocean Day 2024: Date, Theme, History, Significance

World Ocean Day on 8 June raises awareness of oceans' vital roles. The 2024 theme, 'Awaken New Depths,' aims to inspire conservation, promoting sustainable management

Date

World Ocean Day 2024 will be celebrated on Saturday, 8 June, continuing the tradition of raising awareness about ocean conservation

Theme

The theme for 2024 is 'Awaken New Depths' with an action focus on 'Catalyzing Action for Our Ocean & Climate' to inspire greater ocean protection efforts

Global Movement

World Ocean Day aligns with the '30x30' global movement aiming to safeguard 30% of the world's land, waters, and oceans by 2030 for sustainable development

Ocean's Role

Oceans cover over 70% of the planet, produce 50% of its oxygen, and are home to the majority of Earth's biodiversity, underscoring their crucial role in sustaining life

Economic Importance

The ocean is a major protein source for over a billion people worldwide and is vital for global economies and communities, making its protection essential

History

World Ocean Day was officially designated by the UN General Assembly on 5 December 2008, following its proposal at the 1992 Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro

Awareness Goals

The day aims to celebrate the shared ocean, raise awareness of its importance, and promote sustainable management practices to protect its resources

UN Involvement

The UN Division for Ocean Affairs and the Law of the Sea organizes activities to highlight the role of international law in sustainable ocean use and conservation

Significance

World Ocean Day addresses the climate crisis, emphasizing the ocean's role in oxygen production, temperature regulation, and as a source of food and medicine

Call to Action

The day encourages education on oceanic importance, support for sustainable policies, and proactive measures to ensure a healthy future for oceans and subsequent generations

