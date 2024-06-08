Plumeria to Ginger Lily: 7 flowers adding color to rain soaked garden

Lifestyle
Explore the colorful world of rainy season blooms! From the vibrant hibiscus to delicate rain lilies, discover nature's beauty in full bloom
Known for its vibrant, large, trumpet-shaped flowers, hibiscus blooms in a variety of colors and thrives in the humid conditions of the rainy season
Also known as frangipani, plumeria produces clusters of fragrant, waxy flowers in shades of white, pink, yellow, and red during the rainy season
Bougainvillea is a popular flowering plant that adds a splash of color to gardens with its papery, brightly colored bracts. It's known to bloom profusely
Canna lilies are prized for their large, bold leaves and vibrant, trumpet-shaped flowers. They thrive in the rainy season, producing blooms in hues of red, orange, yellow
Ginger lilies are known for their exotic appearance and sweet fragrance. They produce clusters of delicate, often fragrant flowers in various colors including pink, white
True to its name, the rain lily often blooms shortly after rainfall, producing delicate, trumpet-shaped flowers in shades of white, pink, yellow, or peach
Spider lilies are characterized by their striking, spider-like blooms, which typically appear in clusters atop long stalks