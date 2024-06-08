 // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls

Lifestyle

Plumeria to Ginger Lily: 7 flowers adding color to rain soaked garden

Explore the colorful world of rainy season blooms! From the vibrant hibiscus to delicate rain lilies, discover nature's beauty in full bloom

Image credits: Pixabay

Hibiscus

Known for its vibrant, large, trumpet-shaped flowers, hibiscus blooms in a variety of colors and thrives in the humid conditions of the rainy season

Image credits: Pixabay

Plumeria

Also known as frangipani, plumeria produces clusters of fragrant, waxy flowers in shades of white, pink, yellow, and red during the rainy season

Image credits: Pixabay

Bougainvillea

Bougainvillea is a popular flowering plant that adds a splash of color to gardens with its papery, brightly colored bracts. It's known to bloom profusely

Image credits: Pixabay

Canna Lily

Canna lilies are prized for their large, bold leaves and vibrant, trumpet-shaped flowers. They thrive in the rainy season, producing blooms in hues of red, orange, yellow

Image credits: Pixabay

Ginger Lily

Ginger lilies are known for their exotic appearance and sweet fragrance. They produce clusters of delicate, often fragrant flowers in various colors including pink, white

Image credits: Pixabay

Rain Lily

True to its name, the rain lily often blooms shortly after rainfall, producing delicate, trumpet-shaped flowers in shades of white, pink, yellow, or peach

Image credits: Pixabay

Spider Lily

Spider lilies are characterized by their striking, spider-like blooms, which typically appear in clusters atop long stalks

Image credits: Pixabay
Find Next One