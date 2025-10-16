English

Helen’s Place, Marathahalli

Helen's Place in Marathahalli is reminiscent of the streets of Portugal.

Author: Richa Barua
Atlantis, HSR Layout

This beautiful Atlantis restaurant in HSR Layout brings back memories of the lost kingdom of Atlantis.

Image credits: Instagram-Bangalorewhasthappening
Alienkind, Indiranagar

This restaurant in Indiranagar is a beautiful and unique space-themed restaurant.

Image credits: Instagram-Bangalorewhasthappening
Street 1522

If you go inside this one restaurant, you will find several popular restaurants within.

Image credits: Instagram-Bangalorewhasthappening
Oia, Hennur

Oia restaurant in Hennur will transport you to Greece.

Image credits: Instagram-Bangalorewhasthappening
Gatsby, Bannerghatta Road

This is also on Bannerghatta Road. It will take you to the world of 'The Great Gatsby'.

Image credits: Instagram-Bangalorewhasthappening
One Night in Bangkok

Seeing the vibe and luxury here feels like partying in Bangkok, Thailand.

Image credits: Instagram-Bangalorewhasthappening
SOCIAL, Bellandur

This is a restaurant located inside a huge dome-shaped structure.

Image credits: Instagram-Bangalorewhasthappening
The Golden Circle, Sarjapur Road

If you haven't traveled on a cruise yet, visit The Golden Circle restaurant on Sarjapur Road. It offers a cruise-like experience.

Image credits: Instagram-Bangalorewhasthappening
Mykos, Bannerghatta Road

Entering this Mykos restaurant on Bannerghatta Road makes you feel like you are in Rome. It's that beautiful.

Image credits: Instagram-Bangalorewhasthappening
Yuki, Sarjapur Road

This Sakura-themed Yuki restaurant will take you straight to Japan.

Image credits: Instagram-Bangalorewhasthappening
Nusa, Varthur

Looking at the pond, nature, and ambiance, it will definitely give you a Bali vibe.

Image credits: Instagram-Bangalorewhasthappening
Orah, Yelahanka

This is a restaurant in Yelahanka. Looking at it makes you feel like you are wandering the streets of Europe.

Image credits: Instagram-Bangalorewhasthappening

