Helen's Place in Marathahalli is reminiscent of the streets of Portugal.
This beautiful Atlantis restaurant in HSR Layout brings back memories of the lost kingdom of Atlantis.
This restaurant in Indiranagar is a beautiful and unique space-themed restaurant.
If you go inside this one restaurant, you will find several popular restaurants within.
Oia restaurant in Hennur will transport you to Greece.
This is also on Bannerghatta Road. It will take you to the world of 'The Great Gatsby'.
Seeing the vibe and luxury here feels like partying in Bangkok, Thailand.
This is a restaurant located inside a huge dome-shaped structure.
If you haven't traveled on a cruise yet, visit The Golden Circle restaurant on Sarjapur Road. It offers a cruise-like experience.
Entering this Mykos restaurant on Bannerghatta Road makes you feel like you are in Rome. It's that beautiful.
This Sakura-themed Yuki restaurant will take you straight to Japan.
Looking at the pond, nature, and ambiance, it will definitely give you a Bali vibe.
This is a restaurant in Yelahanka. Looking at it makes you feel like you are wandering the streets of Europe.
