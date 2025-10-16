Nora Fatehi Inspired Blouse Styles to Slay Your Diwali Party Look

The combo of sleeveless and deep neck always looks glamorous. For a bold look, go for it! Add pearl beads at the bottom of a deep neckline to balance the style perfectly.
Bralette blouses never go out of fashion. It can be chosen for a sassy and hot look. You will find a variety of blouses in the market, from one-strip to padded work designs.
Nora wore an embroidered U-neck blouse with simple sleeves. Pair with a lehenga for a chic look. Want less reveal? Add a net layer to soften the neckline.
Corset blouses are stealing the spotlight! For a charming look, try an off-shoulder corset—available ready-made online in many styles and patterns. Perfect to wow at any occasion.
With a white net saree, the actress chose a U-cut sleeveless blouse with stone work. This design looks fashionable. You can style it as a backless design with strings.
Nora adds bold flair to a plain red saree with a padded blouse featuring a sweetheart deep neck and broad shoulders—perfect for flaunting your bust confidently.
A halter neck blouse is a must-have in your closet. It looks glamorous with both lehengas and sarees. If you are bored with revealing looks, you can try this to get a sassy look.
