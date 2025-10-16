Diwali 2025: 8 Stylish Kusha Kapila Inspired Saree Looks

On the special occasion of Diwali, young fashionable girls can dress up in a Kusha Kapila-style printed green saree. Deep V-neck blouses will look great with such sarees.
Leaf designs are created on the pink saree with golden threads. A golden blouse with such a saree makes it look fancy. You can also recreate this look to adorn yourself.
A shimmery yellow-pink contrast saree will look beautiful on girls with a fair complexion. You can pair such sarees with a sleeveless blouse.
Look fashionable with a sequin pink color saree. You can find such sarees for under 2000.
Kusha is shining brightly in a golden saree adorned with gota patti. The contrast combination of an ivory look in the saree makes it special.
Kusha has worn a ruffle pleated purple saree with a contrast blouse. Try a deep neck blouse with such a saree.
A stylish girl can easily pair a plain satin or silk saree with a deep-neck sequin blouse. Don't forget to carry a fancy purse with it.
