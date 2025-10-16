English

Ayodhya Unveils Worlds First Ramayana Wax Museum Experience

Ayodhya will be illuminated with 2.6 million lamps

Ayodhya, the upcoming Deepotsav-2025, will witness a wonderful confluence of faith, culture, and modern technology. 2.6 mn lamps will be lit at 56 ghats, including Ram Ki Paidi.

1100 indigenous drones will show scenes from the Ramayana

On October 18-19, 1100 indigenous drones will represent Ramayana events during Deepotsav. This spectacle will feature Hanuman, Ram Setu, and Ram Mandir in the sky.

3D Holographic Musical Laser Show

Amazing sky painting will be wonderful. The 3D holographic musical laser show's realistic graphics will make it unforgettable.

Show features 'From Treta Yuga to New Ayodhya'

A 'From Treta Yuga to New Ayodhya' tableau will be exhibited. The laser show will depict Lord Shri Ram's life and values with music and lights using modern technology.

