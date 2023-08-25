Lifestyle

Oh! Calcutta to Esplanade-7 best Bengali restaurants in Bangalore

Here are seven well-known Bengali restaurants in Bangalore where you will find authentic Bengali cuisine.

Koshe Kosha

Famous for its traditional Bengali Thali, offering a variety of dishes on a single platter. The restaurant is known for maintaining the heritage of Bengali culinary traditions.
 

Oh! Calcutta

Known for its traditional Bengali cuisine, Oh! Calcutta offers a range of Bengali dishes that capture the flavours of Kolkata. 

Bangaliana

This restaurant offers a fusion of traditional Bengali dishes with a modern touch. Bangaliana offers a selection of authentic Bengali dishes

The Kitchen Of Joy, Indiranagar

This restaurant offers a fusion of traditional Bengali dishes with a modern touch. It's known for its innovative menu that presents Bengali flavours in a contemporary way.
 

Bhojohori Manna, Koramangala

Bhojohori Manna specializes in Bengali home-style cooking. They serve a variety of Bengali dishes with an emphasis on flavours and authenticity.
 

Bhajahari Manna

Bhajahari Manna offers a selection of authentic Bengali dishes in a casual dining setting. Their menu covers a variety of traditional Bengali favorites.
 

Randhan-A-Bandhan, Wilson Garden

Randhan-A-Bandhan specializes in Bengali sweets and snacks, making it a great place to indulge in various traditional Bengali desserts and snacks.

