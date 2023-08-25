Oh! Calcutta to Esplanade-7 best Bengali restaurants in Bangalore

Lifestyle
Here are seven well-known Bengali restaurants in Bangalore where you will find authentic Bengali cuisine.
Famous for its traditional Bengali Thali, offering a variety of dishes on a single platter. The restaurant is known for maintaining the heritage of Bengali culinary traditions.
Known for its traditional Bengali cuisine, Oh! Calcutta offers a range of Bengali dishes that capture the flavours of Kolkata.
This restaurant offers a fusion of traditional Bengali dishes with a modern touch. Bangaliana offers a selection of authentic Bengali dishes
Bhojohori Manna specializes in Bengali home-style cooking. They serve a variety of Bengali dishes with an emphasis on flavours and authenticity.
Bhajahari Manna offers a selection of authentic Bengali dishes in a casual dining setting. Their menu covers a variety of traditional Bengali favorites.
Randhan-A-Bandhan specializes in Bengali sweets and snacks, making it a great place to indulge in various traditional Bengali desserts and snacks.