Chia to Almonds: 8 sources of Calcium for Women

Chia to almonds: 8 natural sources brimming with calcium for women's vitality. Enhance bone health and overall wellness deliciously

Poppy Seeds

These tiny seeds offer calcium, iron, and phosphorus. Incorporating them into meals can enhance bone strength and aid digestion

Flax seeds

With calcium and omega-3s, flaxseeds contribute to bone and heart health. Their fiber content aids digestion and hormonal balance

Amaranth Leaves

High in calcium, amaranth leaves are a boon for bone health. They also supply iron and vitamin C, supporting immunity and energy

Almonds

Rich in calcium and vitamin E, almonds support strong bones. They also provide healthy fats and antioxidants that benefit heart health and skin

Chia Seeds

Packed with calcium, chia seeds are a great addition to a woman's diet. They also offer omega-3 fatty acids and fiber, promoting bone health and overall wellness

Kale

Calcium-rich superfood, kale also provides vitamins A and C. It aids bone strength, vision, and collagen production for youthful skin

Fenugreek

Alongside calcium, fenugreek offers iron and fiber. It aids digestion, blood health, and can help regulate menstrual cycles

Green Moong Dal

A protein-packed lentil with calcium, moong dal supports bone and muscle health. It's a valuable plant-based protein source for women

Spinach

This leafy green is loaded with calcium, along with vitamins A and K. It aids bone health, vision, and immune function, making it a vital choice

