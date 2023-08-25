Lifestyle
These climbing plants produce vividly colored bracts in shades of pink, purple, red, and orange. They can be trained to grow along railings or trellises.
Marigolds come in bright shades of yellow, orange, and red. They not only add a pop of color but also help repel pests, making them functional as well as decorative.
Available in a wide range of colors, petunias add a splash of color. They cascade beautifully over the edges of containers, creating a vibrant curtain of blooms.
Lantanas offer clusters of multi-colored flowers in shades of pink, orange, yellow, and purple. They're known for attracting butterflies and hummingbirds.
Zinnias are available in a spectrum of colors, from vibrant pinks and oranges to soft pastels. They're perfect for attracting pollinators to your balcony.
Clibrachoa produces small, petunia-like flowers in a wide array of colors, including shades of purple, pink, yellow, and more.
While not known for flowers, coleus plants feature stunning, colorful foliage in various patterns and shades. They can be a great addition for adding unique colors to your balcony.