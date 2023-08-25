Lifestyle

7 colorful plants to add vibrancy to your balcony

Image credits: Freepik

1. Bougainvillea

These climbing plants produce vividly colored bracts in shades of pink, purple, red, and orange. They can be trained to grow along railings or trellises.

Image credits: Freepik

2. Marigolds

Marigolds come in bright shades of yellow, orange, and red. They not only add a pop of color but also help repel pests, making them functional as well as decorative.

Image credits: Freepik

3. Petunias

Available in a wide range of colors, petunias add a splash of color. They cascade beautifully over the edges of containers, creating a vibrant curtain of blooms.

Image credits: Freepik

4. Lantana

Lantanas offer clusters of multi-colored flowers in shades of pink, orange, yellow, and purple. They're known for attracting butterflies and hummingbirds.

Image credits: Freepik

5. Zinnias

Zinnias are available in a spectrum of colors, from vibrant pinks and oranges to soft pastels. They're perfect for attracting pollinators to your balcony.

Image credits: Freepik

6. Calibrachoa

Clibrachoa produces small, petunia-like flowers in a wide array of colors, including shades of purple, pink, yellow, and more.

Image credits: Freepik

7. Coleus

While not known for flowers, coleus plants feature stunning, colorful foliage in various patterns and shades. They can be a great addition for adding unique colors to your balcony.

Image credits: Freepik
Find Next One