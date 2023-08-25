Lifestyle

Kiwi to Apples-7 fruits to eat on an empty stomach

Eating fruits on an empty stomach can benefit digestion and nutrient absorption. Here are seven fruits that are often recommended to eat on an empty stomach.
 

Apples

Apples are a good source of dietary fibre and antioxidants. Eating apples on an empty stomach can help regulate blood sugar levels and improve digestion.

Berries (strawberries, blueberries):

Berries are low in calories and high in vitamins and antioxidants. Consuming berries on an empty stomach can improve heart health and cognitive function.

Watermelon

Watermelon is high in water content and contains antioxidants like lycopene. Eating it on an empty stomach can help hydrate your body and provide a refreshing start to the day.
 

Papaya

Papaya contains an enzyme called papain, which aids in digestion. Eating papaya on an empty stomach can help improve digestion and regulate bowel movements.
 

Oranges

Oranges are an excellent source of vitamin C and fibre. Eating oranges on an empty stomach can enhance your immune system, aid digestion, and boost natural energy.
 

Bananas

Bananas are easily digestible and rich in potassium, fibre, and vitamins. They can provide a quick energy source when eaten on an empty stomach.
 

