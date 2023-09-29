Lifestyle
Packed with antioxidants, fiber, and vitamins, they help lower blood pressure, reduce cholesterol levels, and protect blood vessels, all of which are essential for heart health.
Oats are a great source of soluble fiber, which can help lower LDL (bad) cholesterol levels. Starting your day with a bowl of oatmeal is an excellent way to boost heart health.
Almonds, walnuts, flaxseeds, and chia seeds are brimming with heart-healthy nutrients like monounsaturated fats, omega-3 fatty acids, and fiber.
Dark chocolate with a high cocoa content (70% or more) is rich in flavonoids that may improve heart health by reducing blood pressure and improving blood flow.
Avocados are a fantastic source of heart-healthy monounsaturated fats, potassium, and fiber. They can help lower bad cholesterol levels and reduce the risk of heart disease.
Tomatoes contain lycopene, powerful antioxidant known to reduce the risk. Cooking tomatoes enhances lycopene absorption, so include soups, and stews in your diet.
Garlic has been linked to various heart benefits, including lowering BP and reducing cholesterol levels. Incorporate fresh garlic into your cooking or consider garlic supplements.