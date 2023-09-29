7 healthy, must-try travel snacks for road trips

Lifestyle
Portion hummus into small containers and pair it with carrot, cucumber, or bell pepper sticks for a crunchy and nutritious snack.
Prepare small sandwiches or wraps with your favorite fillings like turkey and avocado or hummus and veggies. Pack them in a cooler bag for longer journeys.
Air-popped popcorn is a low-calorie and satisfying snack. Bring it in a resealable bag or container to munch on during your travels.
Cheese is a protein-packed snack that can keep you full during your journey. Opt for individually wrapped cheese sticks or cubes for convenience.
Apples, bananas, and oranges are travel-friendly fruits that don't require refrigeration. They provide natural sweetness and essential nutrients.
Granola bars come in various flavors and are a quick and filling snack. Look for options with whole grains and minimal added sugar for a healthier choice.
A classic travel snack, trail mix combines nuts, dried fruits, and touch of chocolate for a balanced and energy-boosting treat. Pre-pack it in individual portions for easy access.