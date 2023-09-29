Lifestyle

7 healthy, must-try travel snacks for road trips

Image credits: Freepik

1. Hummus and Veggie Sticks:

Portion hummus into small containers and pair it with carrot, cucumber, or bell pepper sticks for a crunchy and nutritious snack.

Image credits: Freepik

2. Mini Sandwiches:

Prepare small sandwiches or wraps with your favorite fillings like turkey and avocado or hummus and veggies. Pack them in a cooler bag for longer journeys.

Image credits: Freepik

3. Popcorn:

Air-popped popcorn is a low-calorie and satisfying snack. Bring it in a resealable bag or container to munch on during your travels.

Image credits: Freepik

4. Cheese Sticks or Cubes:

Cheese is a protein-packed snack that can keep you full during your journey. Opt for individually wrapped cheese sticks or cubes for convenience.

Image credits: Freepik

5. Fruits:

Apples, bananas, and oranges are travel-friendly fruits that don't require refrigeration. They provide natural sweetness and essential nutrients.

Image credits: Freepik

6. Granola Bars:

Granola bars come in various flavors and are a quick and filling snack. Look for options with whole grains and minimal added sugar for a healthier choice.

Image credits: Freepik

7. Trail Mix:

A classic travel snack, trail mix combines nuts, dried fruits, and touch of chocolate for a balanced and energy-boosting treat. Pre-pack it in individual portions for easy access.

Image credits: Freepik
