29-Sep-2023, 12:56:24 pm

7 Plants should never ever keep at home

Some plants are hazardous, invasive, or difficult to care for; thus they should be avoided when growing them at home. Seven plants you should reconsider cultivating at home.
 

Wisteria (Wisteria spp.)

Wisteria vines produce beautiful, cascading blooms, but they are vigorous growers that can be invasive and difficult to control. They can damage structures and other plants.

Mistletoe (Phoradendron spp.)

While mistletoe is a traditional holiday decoration, it's a parasitic plant that can harm trees and shrubs by stealing nutrients. It's best to enjoy it as a temporary decoration.

Japanese Knotweed (Fallopia japonica)

Japanese knotweed is an invasive plant that can quickly take over your garden. It's challenging to control and can damage structures and disrupt native plant ecosystems.
 

Bamboo (Running Bamboo Varieties)

Some bamboo varieties are invasive and can quickly spread, making them difficult to contain in a home garden. Opt for clumping bamboo varieties if you want to grow bamboo at home.

Oleander (Nerium oleander)

Oleander is an attractive flowering shrub, but all parts of the plant are highly toxic if ingested. It can be dangerous to pets and children.

Castor Bean Plant (Ricinus communis)

While the castor bean plant is grown for its ornamental foliage, it contains ricin, a highly toxic substance. Ingesting even a small amount of its seeds can be deadly.

Poison Ivy (Toxicodendron radicans)

Poison ivy is notorious for causing severe skin irritation upon contact. Its leaves contain a toxic oil called urushiol, which can lead to itching, rashes, and blisters.
 

