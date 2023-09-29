Sambar to Pachadi: 7 delicious food included in Kerala Sadya

Lifestyle
Steamed rice is the main component of a Sadhya and serves as the base for most of the curries and side dishes.
A tangy and spicy lentil-based vegetable stew made with tamarind, a variety of vegetables, and a blend of spices.
A mixed vegetable dish cooked in a coconut and yogurt-based gravy, flavored with curry leaves and coconut oil.
A spicy and tangy soup-like dish made with tamarind, tomatoes, and a mix of spices, typically garnished with curry leaves.
A dry and stir-fried vegetable dish, usually made with finely chopped vegetables, coconut, and spices.
A flavorful lentil curry made with cooked and mashed red gram (toor dal), seasoned with spices and often garnished with ghee.
A yogurt-based side dish made with vegetables like cucumber, pineapple, or ash gourd, sweetened with jaggery and flavored with coconut and green chilies.