These crispy fritters made from chickpea flour and various vegetables or paneer are a classic Indian snack.
Samosas are triangular pastries filled with spiced potatoes, peas, and sometimes minced meat. Their savory and satisfying taste makes them a perfect travel companion.
Khakhra is a thin, round flatbread made from whole wheat flour and spices. It's lightweight, easy to pack, and a healthy option for snacking on the road.
A mixture of fried rice flakes, nuts, and spices, chivda comes in various flavors, from spicy to sweet. Pack it in an airtight container for a crispy snack.
Poha, or flattened rice, is a quick and light snack option. It can be seasoned with spices, nuts, and curry leaves for added flavor.
Similar to samosas, kachoris are deep-fried pastries filled with spiced lentils or other savory fillings. They are flavorful and filling, perfect for long journeys.
Mathri is a crispy and flaky snack made from flour and spices. It's available in various flavors, and its long shelf life makes it ideal for travel.