Lifestyle

29-Sep-2023, 12:32:18 pm

Top 7 Indian Snacks for Your Travels

Image credits: Freepik

1. Pakoras:

These crispy fritters made from chickpea flour and various vegetables or paneer are a classic Indian snack. 

Image credits: Freepik

2. Samosa:

Samosas are triangular pastries filled with spiced potatoes, peas, and sometimes minced meat. Their savory and satisfying taste makes them a perfect travel companion.

Image credits: Image: Freepik

3. Khakhra:

Khakhra is a thin, round flatbread made from whole wheat flour and spices. It's lightweight, easy to pack, and a healthy option for snacking on the road.

Image credits: Image: Freepik

4. Chivda:

A mixture of fried rice flakes, nuts, and spices, chivda comes in various flavors, from spicy to sweet. Pack it in an airtight container for a crispy snack.

Image credits: Image: Freepik

5. Poha:

Poha, or flattened rice, is a quick and light snack option. It can be seasoned with spices, nuts, and curry leaves for added flavor.

Image credits: Image: Freepik

6. Kachori:

Similar to samosas, kachoris are deep-fried pastries filled with spiced lentils or other savory fillings. They are flavorful and filling, perfect for long journeys.

Image credits: Image: Freepik

7. Mathri:

Mathri is a crispy and flaky snack made from flour and spices. It's available in various flavors, and its long shelf life makes it ideal for travel.

Image credits: Image: Freepik
Find Next One