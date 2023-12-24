Lifestyle

Oats Idli to Poha Idli: 7 different types of Idli for weight loss

Idli, a popular South Indian dish, comes in various delightful varieties. Here are seven different types of idli:

Traditional Idli:

This is the classic and most common form of idli, made with a batter of fermented rice and urad dal (black gram). It is steamed to perfection, resulting in soft idlis.

 


 

Poha Idli:

Poha, or flattened rice, can be used to make a quick and delicious variety of idli. Poha idlis are soft and have a mild, unique taste.

Oats Idli:

For a healthier option, oats can be used to make idlis. Oats idlis are not only nutritious but also easy to prepare. 

Quinoa Idli:

Quinoa, known for its health benefits, can be incorporated into idlis for a nutrient-rich version. 

Kanchipuram Idli:

This special idli is named after the town of Kanchipuram in Tamil Nadu. It includes a mix of spices, ghee, and sometimes coconut.

Rava Idli:

Rava idli is made with semolina (rava) instead of rice. It's a quicker alternative as it doesn't require fermentation. Rava idlis are typically lighter and have a unique texture.
 

