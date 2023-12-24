Lifestyle

Tikka Masala to Kung Pao: 7 famous Chicken dishes all over the World

Embark on a global culinary journey with iconic chicken dishes. From Indian spices to French finesse, explore the rich tapestry of international flavors

Chicken Tikka Masala- India

This popular Indian-inspired dish features marinated and grilled chicken pieces served in a creamy and flavorful tomato-based curry sauce

Coq au Vin - France

Coq au Vin involves braising chicken in red wine with bacon, mushrooms, and onions. The slow cooking process allows the flavors to meld

Kung Pao Chicken- China

Originating from the Sichuan province in China, Kung Pao Chicken is a spicy and flavorful stir-fry made with chicken, peanuts, vegetables, and chili peppers

Chicken Adobo - Philippines

Chicken Adobo involves marinating chicken in a mixture of soy sauce, vinegar, garlic, and spices before simmering until tender

Chicken Parmesan - Italy

Also known as Chicken Parmigiana, this Italian-American classic consists of breaded and fried chicken cutlets topped with tomato sauce and melted cheese

Peri-Peri Chicken- Portugal

The peri-peri chicken, popularized by the Portuguese and later embraced in South Africa, involves marinating chicken in a spicy peri-peri

Buffalo Wings - USA

Originating in Buffalo, New York, Buffalo wings are deep-fried chicken wings coated in a spicy and tangy sauce, typically made with a combination of hot sauce and butter

