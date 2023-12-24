Lifestyle

New Year 2024: 7 places to see in Tartu, Estonia

Explore Tartu, Estonia's cultural heart, where medieval charm meets intellectual vitality. Uncover history, art, and innovation in this vibrant European gem

Image credits: Pixabay

University of Tartu

The university, founded in 1632, is one of the oldest in Northern Europe. Take a stroll around its campus, visit the university museum, and explore the historic main building

Image credits: Pixabay

Tartu Old Town

Wander through the charming streets of Tartu's Old Town, where you can find well-preserved medieval architecture. Don't miss the Town Hall Square

Image credits: Pixabay

Tartu Art Museum

The Tartu Art Museum showcases a diverse collection of Estonian visual art from the 18th century to the present

Image credits: Pixabay

Tartu Cathedral

Visit the Tartu Cathedral, also known as Dorpat Cathedral. This Gothic-style cathedral dates back to the 13th century and has a fascinating history

Image credits: Pixabay

Ahhaa Science Center

Perfect for families and science enthusiasts, the Ahhaa Science Center is an interactive science museum. It features hands-on exhibits, experiments

Image credits: Pixabay

Supilinn (Soup Town)

Supilinn is a unique and colorful district in Tartu known for its wooden houses and community spirit. Take a leisurely stroll through the narrow streets

Image credits: Pixabay

Tartu Toy Museum

If you're interested in the history of toys, the Tartu Toy Museum is a delightful place to explore. The museum displays a wide range of toys from different time periods

Image credits: Pixabay
Find Next One