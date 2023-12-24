Lifestyle

Christmas-New Year 2023: Know the grand event Cochin Carnival

The Portuguese New Year celebrations during the colonial era gradually paved the way for the Cochin Carnival.

Image credits: Facebook

What is Cochin Carnival?

The Cochin Carnival is a vibrant and lively event that takes place in the city of Kochi, Kerala, at the end of each year, usually during the last week of December. 

Image credits: Cochin Carnival Official

History

In 1984, 3 Kochi youths, Ananda Felix, George & Antony Anup, organized a Fort Kochi beach festival to celebrate the UN's proclamation of 1985 as the International Youth Year.

Image credits: Facebook

Variety of Events

The carnival is known for its diverse array of events, including parades, cultural programs, music and dance performances, art exhibitions, and traditional sports.

Image credits: Facebook

Cultural Programmes

Local and international artists participate in cultural programs, showcasing traditional dances, music, and theater, creating a melting pot of diverse cultural expressions.

Image credits: Instagram

Burning of Pappanji

On New Year's Eve, a tradition called "Papanji" involves the burning of a huge effigy, symbolizing the end of the old year and the beginning of a new one.

Image credits: Cochin Carnival

Beach Games and Sports

The carnival features a variety of beach games and sports competitions, adding a fun and competitive element to the festivities.

Image credits: Cochin Carnival

Grand Procession

 The grand procession on New Year's Day has an elaborately decorated float, traditional art forms, and performers from various cultural backgrounds make it a spectacular sight.

Image credits: Kerala Tourism Holiday

Fireworks

The celebration concludes with a spectacular fireworks display, illuminating the night sky over Kochi.

Image credits: our own
Find Next One