Stunning Lehengas Inspired by Kajol's Daughter Nysa Devgan

Lifestyle
If your daughter is 20+, you can have a lehenga made for her like Kajol's daughter, Nysa Devgan. A golden mirror work lehenga will also look great on your daughter.
A baby pink shimmering lehenga is also the best option for your daughter. Silver glitter is attached to this lehenga, which makes its look even more stunning.
Your daughter can also style a self-print designer lehenga. This lehenga has very fine mirrors and a stunning self-print.
A light ocean-colored lehenga will also add to your daughter's beauty. Belles-booties are made from zari threads in this lehenga. There is also a zari border dupatta with it.
Your daughter can also style a printed lehenga at a college party. Golden work is also done in this printed lehenga. There is also a stunning choli with it.
A light carrot-colored silver work lehenga can be worn at a wedding party. It has heavy work done with silver zari all over the lehenga. It also has a designer choli.
Your daughter can also wear an embroidery lehenga at an in-house event. This off-white lehenga has stunning embroidery with dark red colored threads. The choli has heavy work.
