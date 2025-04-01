Lifestyle

Stunning Lehengas Inspired by Kajol's Daughter Nysa Devgan

1. Mirror Work Lehenga

If your daughter is 20+, you can have a lehenga made for her like Kajol's daughter, Nysa Devgan. A golden mirror work lehenga will also look great on your daughter.

2. Shimmering Lehenga

A baby pink shimmering lehenga is also the best option for your daughter. Silver glitter is attached to this lehenga, which makes its look even more stunning.

3. Self-Print Designer Lehenga

Your daughter can also style a self-print designer lehenga. This lehenga has very fine mirrors and a stunning self-print.

4. Zari Work Lehenga

A light ocean-colored lehenga will also add to your daughter's beauty. Belles-booties are made from zari threads in this lehenga. There is also a zari border dupatta with it.

5. Printed Lehenga

Your daughter can also style a printed lehenga at a college party. Golden work is also done in this printed lehenga. There is also a stunning choli with it.

6. Silver Work Lehenga

A light carrot-colored silver work lehenga can be worn at a wedding party. It has heavy work done with silver zari all over the lehenga. It also has a designer choli.

7. Embroidery Lehenga

Your daughter can also wear an embroidery lehenga at an in-house event. This off-white lehenga has stunning embroidery with dark red colored threads. The choli has heavy work.

