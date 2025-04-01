Tuesday Remedies: Follow these 8 tips to get success, wealth

Lifestyle
Worshipping Hanuman Ji and Mars on Tuesdays provides relief from life's troubles. If you are facing career, financial, or family crises, these remedies can be beneficial
Offering chola of jasmine oil to Bajrang Bali on Tuesdays removes all obstacles
Donating red lentils is considered auspicious for avoiding Mangal Dosh and gaining wealth
Reciting Hanuman Chalisa 11 times daily pacifies enemies and eliminates fear
Wearing red clothes on Tuesdays brings the grace of Mars
Offering jaggery and roasted gram to Hanuman Ji removes financial crises
Recite Sunderkand on Tuesdays to bring positive energy into the house
Feeding the hungry on Tuesdays brings auspicious results in life. Troubles are removed
To remove the defects of Mars, chant the mantra "ॐ क्रां क्रीं क्रौं सः भौमाय नमः" 108 times to pacify the defects of Mars
If these remedies related to Hanuman Ji are performed with a sincere heart, auspicious results are definitely obtained in life. Hanuman Ji removes every trouble
