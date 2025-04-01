Lifestyle

Tuesday Remedies: Follow these 8 tips to get success, wealth

Miraculous Remedies of Hanuman Ji and Tuesday for Freedom from Crises

Worshipping Hanuman Ji and Mars on Tuesdays provides relief from life's troubles. If you are facing career, financial, or family crises, these remedies can be beneficial

Offer Chola to Hanuman Ji on Tuesday

Offering chola of jasmine oil to Bajrang Bali on Tuesdays removes all obstacles

Donate Red Lentils

Donating red lentils is considered auspicious for avoiding Mangal Dosh and gaining wealth

Recite Hanuman Chalisa

Reciting Hanuman Chalisa 11 times daily pacifies enemies and eliminates fear

Wear Red Clothes

Wearing red clothes on Tuesdays brings the grace of Mars

Offer Jaggery and Gram to Hanuman Ji

Offering jaggery and roasted gram to Hanuman Ji removes financial crises

Recite Sunderkand Every Tuesday

Recite Sunderkand on Tuesdays to bring positive energy into the house

Feed the Poor on Tuesdays

Feeding the hungry on Tuesdays brings auspicious results in life. Troubles are removed

Chant the Mantra of Mars

To remove the defects of Mars, chant the mantra "ॐ क्रां क्रीं क्रौं सः भौमाय नमः" 108 times to pacify the defects of Mars

Auspicious Results are Obtained from These Remedies

If these remedies related to Hanuman Ji are performed with a sincere heart, auspicious results are definitely obtained in life. Hanuman Ji removes every trouble

Feeling Stuck? 5 Habits to Break Mental Blocks

Payal designs: Elegant anklet designs for married women

How to keep pigeons away from your balcony? Try these simple hacks

Plus Size: Look Slim & Beautiful in Huma Qureshi's 7 New Dresses