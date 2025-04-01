7 Amazing Safety Pin Hacks in Just 1 Minute

Lifestyle
If the strap of your sandal or heel breaks, fix it immediately with a safety pin. This trick will come in handy in an emergency!
If the zipper of your pants, bag, or jacket is broken, use a safety pin in place of the zip. This will be a temporary but perfect solution!
Having trouble closing the small hooks of a choker pin or chain? Hold it with a safety pin and wear it easily. This will save you from struggling.
Wearing a backless or off-shoulder top? Tuck the bra strap inside with a safety pin. This will give you a stylish and comfortable look!
If you are having trouble wearing a bracelet yourself, hold it with a safety pin and clip it comfortably. This is the easiest and fastest way.
If the drawstring of the hoodie or pajamas gets stuck inside, attach a safety pin to the end of the drawstring and slowly insert it inside. This is the easiest way!
Shirt or jacket button breaks and no time to sew? Temporarily attach it with a safety pin. This is a quick emergency solution.
