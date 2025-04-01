Look Stunning Like Rubina Dilaik: Saree Styles for Moms

Lifestyle
Rubina Dilaik remains in the spotlight for her acting and fashion choices. This fair-skinned beauty from Himachal looks stunning in sarees.
Rubina Dilaik, who played the role of a transgender daughter-in-law, likes to wear sarees in a bold way. She prefers to pair it with a bralette blouse.
Rubina styles a ready-to-wear saree in this way. She joins the pallu like a dupatta, flaunting a black strappy blouse.
Rubina has paired a pink ready-to-wear saree with a corset blouse. She has added a silver belt with it, creating a fusion look.
Rubina looks gorgeous in a mehndi-colored organza saree. You can beautifully carry this type of saree on any occasion.
Silver zari work has been done on a black colored silk saree. Rubina has worn oxidized earrings with this saree. Added gajra and a rose in her hair.
Rubina looks very beautiful in a green satin ready-to-wear saree. She has taken the pallu of the saree in a different way. Worn a sheer blouse with it.
Tuesday Remedies: Follow these 8 tips to get success, wealth
Feeling Stuck? 5 Habits to Break Mental Blocks
Payal designs: Elegant anklet designs for married women
How to keep pigeons away from your balcony? Try these simple hacks