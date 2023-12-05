Lifestyle

Norway to Iceland: 7 places to witness Aurora Borealis this December

December is a good time to witness the Northern Lights, as the long nights in the Northern Hemisphere provide ample darkness for optimal viewing. Here are seven places to see them

Image credits: Pixabay

Fairbanks, Alaska, USA

Fairbanks is one of the best places in the United States to witness the Northern Lights. Its location near the Arctic Circle provides frequent and spectacular displays

Image credits: Pixabay

Yellowknife, Canada

Yellowknife offers excellent opportunities to see the Northern Lights. The clear, dark skies and cold temperatures contribute to vibrant displays

Image credits: Pixabay

Abisko, Sweden

Abisko, situated in the Swedish Lapland, is known for its clear skies and minimal light pollution. The Aurora Sky Station here provides a great vantage point

Image credits: Pixabay

Tromsø, Norway

Tromsø, in northern Norway, is a popular destination for Aurora hunters. The city's coastal location and surrounding mountains often create favorable conditions

Image credits: Pixabay

Iceland

Various locations in Iceland, such as Thingvellir National Park and Reykjavik, offer excellent opportunities to witness the Northern Lights

Image credits: Pixabay

Yellowstone National Park, USA

While not as common as in the Arctic Circle, the Northern Lights can occasionally be seen in Yellowstone National Park, especially in the park's northern regions

Image credits: Pixabay

Kiruna, Sweden

Kiruna, located in northern Sweden, is another great spot for viewing the Northern Lights. The surrounding wilderness and low light pollution make it an ideal location

Image credits: Pixabay
