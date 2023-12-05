Norway to Iceland: 7 places to witness Aurora Borealis this December

Lifestyle
December is a good time to witness the Northern Lights, as the long nights in the Northern Hemisphere provide ample darkness for optimal viewing. Here are seven places to see them
Fairbanks is one of the best places in the United States to witness the Northern Lights. Its location near the Arctic Circle provides frequent and spectacular displays
Yellowknife offers excellent opportunities to see the Northern Lights. The clear, dark skies and cold temperatures contribute to vibrant displays
Abisko, situated in the Swedish Lapland, is known for its clear skies and minimal light pollution. The Aurora Sky Station here provides a great vantage point
Tromsø, in northern Norway, is a popular destination for Aurora hunters. The city's coastal location and surrounding mountains often create favorable conditions
Various locations in Iceland, such as Thingvellir National Park and Reykjavik, offer excellent opportunities to witness the Northern Lights
While not as common as in the Arctic Circle, the Northern Lights can occasionally be seen in Yellowstone National Park, especially in the park's northern regions
Kiruna, located in northern Sweden, is another great spot for viewing the Northern Lights. The surrounding wilderness and low light pollution make it an ideal location