Similar to Huskies, Malamutes have a strong, independent streak and require firm, consistent training to manage their energy and prevent behavioural problems.
A powerful and imposing breed, Cane Corsos are protective and need experienced handling and early socialization to ensure they are well-behaved companions.
Intelligent and versatile, German Shepherds are often used in police and military roles. They require consistent training and mental stimulation to channel their energy positively.
Bred as guard dogs, Bullmastiffs are known for their protective instincts. Early training and socialization are essential for them to be well-adjusted pets.
Though not a distinct breed but rather a type that includes various terrier breeds, they can be powerful and may exhibit assertive behavior if not properly trained and socialized.
These dogs are often used in security roles due to their intelligence and assertive nature. Proper training is crucial to ensure they're well-mannered and controlled.
Known for their loyalty and protectiveness, Rottweilers can be strong-willed and need consistent training and socialization.