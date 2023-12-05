Hong Kong to Paris: 10 most-visit tourist places in 2023

Lifestyle
Hong Kong to Paris are top 10 most visited cities in the world in 2023, along with the number of tourists they attracted. Here's a rough estimate of the number of tourists visiting
Hong Kong is the most visited city of this year. Known for its skyline, Victoria Harbour, and cultural attractions Hong Kong is an attraction
Singapore is the second most-visited place of 2023 with 23.3 million people visiting it. Gardens by the Bay, Marina Bay Sands, and Sentosa Island are major tourist destinations
Bangkok is the third city in the list. With 15.8 million tourists visiting the place this year, it's a popular destination. Wat Arun, Wat Pho, and Grand Palace are popular
The capital of the UK, famous for its historical landmarks, museums, and theaters is the 4th in the list. The British Museum, Buckingham Palace, and the Tower of London
A former Portuguese colony, Macau features a mix of European and Chinese influences is the 5th in this list with 13.4 million tourists
The capital city of Malaysia, known for its modern skyline featuring the Petronas Towers is the 6th on this list with 13.3 million tourists
A major city in Guangdong Province known for its modern architecture and vibrant technology industry falls 7th on this list with 12.1 million tourists
The 8th on this list with 11.6 million tourists in 2023 is New York City. Iconic landmarks include Times Square, Central Park, Statue of Liberty, and Broadway
Features ancient ruins like the Roman Hadrian's Gate and Hidirlik Tower, Antalya is the 9th most visited city in 2023 with 10.3 million tourists approximately
With 9.8 million tourists, Paris is the 10th most visited city in the world. Iconic landmarks such as the Eiffel Tower, Louvre Museum, and Notre-Dame Cathedral are a must-visit