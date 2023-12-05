Lifestyle
Tulsi and ginger kadha is renowned for its immune-boosting properties. Tulsi is known to have antibacterial properties, while ginger provides warmth and aids digestion.
This sweet and spicy kadha combines the antibacterial properties of cinnamon with the soothing effects of honey.
Turmeric's active compound, curcumin, is celebrated for its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. This kadha becomes a potent immunity booster.
Fenugreek seeds are rich in antioxidants and possess anti-inflammatory properties. Consuming a fenugreek seed kadha can help soothe respiratory issues and alleviate congestion.
Both cardamom and cloves are known for their warming properties and ability to relieve respiratory congestion. It is a comforting remedy for cold and flu symptoms.
Ajwain is renowned for its antimicrobial properties and is beneficial for respiratory health. Pair it with honey for sweetness and additional throat-soothing effects.
Amla is a powerhouse of Vitamin C, crucial for immunity. Combine it with mint for a refreshing kadha that not only boosts your immune system but also aids digestion.