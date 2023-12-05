Lifestyle

7 herbal kadhas to keep you healthy all winter

Image credits: Freepik

1. Tulsi and Ginger Kadha:

Tulsi and ginger kadha is renowned for its immune-boosting properties. Tulsi is known to have antibacterial properties, while ginger provides warmth and aids digestion.

Image credits: Getty

2. Cinnamon and Honey Kadha:

This sweet and spicy kadha combines the antibacterial properties of cinnamon with the soothing effects of honey. 

Image credits: Getty

3. Turmeric and Black Pepper Kadha:

Turmeric's active compound, curcumin, is celebrated for its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. This kadha becomes a potent immunity booster.

Image credits: Getty

4. Fenugreek (Methi) Seed Kadha:

Fenugreek seeds are rich in antioxidants and possess anti-inflammatory properties. Consuming a fenugreek seed kadha can help soothe respiratory issues and alleviate congestion.

Image credits: freepik

5. Cardamom and Clove Kadha:

Both cardamom and cloves are known for their warming properties and ability to relieve respiratory congestion. It is a comforting remedy for cold and flu symptoms.

Image credits: Getty

6. Ajwain (Carom Seeds) and Honey Kadha:

Ajwain is renowned for its antimicrobial properties and is beneficial for respiratory health. Pair it with honey for sweetness and additional throat-soothing effects.

Image credits: Getty

7. Amla and Mint Kadha:

Amla is a powerhouse of Vitamin C, crucial for immunity. Combine it with mint for a refreshing kadha that not only boosts your immune system but also aids digestion.

Image credits: FreePik
