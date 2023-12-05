Winter is coming-7 ways to protect your heart health

Lifestyle
Consume a balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins. Incorporate heart-healthy foods like fish, nuts, seeds, and olive oil.
Cold weather can strain your heart. Stay warm, especially when going outside. Keep your home heated to prevent sudden temperature drops that can stress your cardiovascular system.
Even in colder weather, find indoor activities like yoga, dancing, or using gym equipment at home. If weather permits, outdoor activities like brisk walking are great too.
Even though it's cold, hydration is crucial. Dry winter air can dehydrate you, so drink plenty of water. Herbal teas or warm water with lemon can be soothing options.
The holiday season and colder weather can increase stress levels. Practice stress-reducing activities like meditation, yoga, or deep breathing exercises.
Aim for 7-9 hours of quality sleep each night. Cold weather can disrupt sleep patterns, so maintain a sleep routine and create a comfortable sleep environment.
Winter can exacerbate existing health conditions. Ensure regular check-ups with your healthcare provider to monitor blood pressure, cholesterol levels, and overall heart health.