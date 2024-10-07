Lifestyle

Norway to Iceland: 5 places on Earth where the Sun never sets

There are unique places on Earth where the sun never sets during certain months, creating a natural phenomenon known as the Midnight Sun

Norway (Svalbard)

From mid-April to late August, Svalbard experiences continuous daylight. The sun never dips below the horizon, offering a surreal experience. Tourists can enjoy hiking

Iceland

Iceland’s Midnight Sun peaks from June to early July. Travelers can witness sun-kissed landscapes even at midnight, perfect for late-night excursions to waterfalls, glaciers

Sweden (Kiruna)

Kiruna, in Sweden's far north, enjoys continuous daylight from late May to mid-July. The midnight sun provides perfect conditions for activities like hiking, boating

Finland (Lapland)

In Lapland, the sun doesn't set for about 70 days during summer. Locals and visitors take advantage of this unique phenomenon to enjoy summer festivals, late-night golf

Canada (Nunavut)

Nunavut experiences the Midnight Sun from late May until late July. The Arctic archipelago offers a chance to experience unending daylight, which is ideal for wildlife spotting

