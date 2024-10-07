Norway to Iceland: 5 places on Earth where the Sun never sets

Lifestyle
There are unique places on Earth where the sun never sets during certain months, creating a natural phenomenon known as the Midnight Sun
From mid-April to late August, Svalbard experiences continuous daylight. The sun never dips below the horizon, offering a surreal experience. Tourists can enjoy hiking
Iceland’s Midnight Sun peaks from June to early July. Travelers can witness sun-kissed landscapes even at midnight, perfect for late-night excursions to waterfalls, glaciers
Kiruna, in Sweden's far north, enjoys continuous daylight from late May to mid-July. The midnight sun provides perfect conditions for activities like hiking, boating
In Lapland, the sun doesn't set for about 70 days during summer. Locals and visitors take advantage of this unique phenomenon to enjoy summer festivals, late-night golf
Nunavut experiences the Midnight Sun from late May until late July. The Arctic archipelago offers a chance to experience unending daylight, which is ideal for wildlife spotting