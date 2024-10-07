Want to avoid acidity? Steer clear of these foods

Health
Acidity is a common problem and the first step to avoid it is to eat food on time every day. Also, get to know the foods to avoid in the diet to prevent acidity.
It is better for people with acidity to avoid eating acidic fruits like oranges and lemons.
Avoid fried foods, fatty and spicy foods. Instead, you can eat plenty of fiber-rich fruits and vegetables.
Dairy products like milk, tea, and butter can cause acidity in some people. Such people should avoid them as much as possible.
Peanuts, beans, etc. can also cause acidity in some people. Identify and avoid such foods that increase acidity.
Pizza and pasta can also cause acidity in some people. So avoid them.
Try to avoid pickles as much as possible. It can also cause acidity in some people.
Make changes to your diet only after seeking the advice of a health expert or nutritionist.