Want to avoid acidity? Steer clear of these foods

Acidity is a common problem and the first step to avoid it is to eat food on time every day. Also, get to know the foods to avoid in the diet to prevent acidity.

Citrus fruits

It is better for people with acidity to avoid eating acidic fruits like oranges and lemons.

Fried foods

Avoid fried foods, fatty and spicy foods. Instead, you can eat plenty of fiber-rich fruits and vegetables.

Dairy products

Dairy products like milk, tea, and butter can cause acidity in some people. Such people should avoid them as much as possible.

Beans

Peanuts, beans, etc. can also cause acidity in some people. Identify and avoid such foods that increase acidity.

Pizza, pasta

Pizza and pasta can also cause acidity in some people. So avoid them.

Pickles

Try to avoid pickles as much as possible. It can also cause acidity in some people. 

Note:

Make changes to your diet only after seeking the advice of a health expert or nutritionist.

