Who is Gautam Gambhir's wife Natasha? See 10 beautiful photos

Gautam Gambhir's wife's name is Natasha Jain, who is originally from Delhi and is also Gautam Gambhir's childhood friend.
Gautam Gambhir's wife comes from a business family. Her father is a textile businessman. Natasha also has a BBA degree. But since her marriage, she takes care of her family.
Gambhir's father & Natasha's father are friends. Thus, they used to meet frequently since childhood. In 2007, they became friends, and gradually, their friendship turned into love.
Gautam Gambhir and Natasha Jain got married in 2011. They have two daughters; their elder daughter Aazeen was born in 2014 and the younger daughter Anaiza was born in 2017.
Gambhir had set a condition before marrying Natasha that he would only marry after the 2011 World Cup. After winning the World Cup, both got married on October 28, 2011.
Natasha Jain is very beautiful. However, she stays away from the limelight. But Gautam Gambhir often shares beautiful pictures with her on his social media.
Gautam Gambhir and Natasha Jain share a very strong bond. He credits his wife for his success, and Natasha is also always seen with him.
During their Maldives vacation, Gautam Gambhir shared this cute picture with his wife Natasha, in which they are giving perfect couple goals.
While Natasha looks stunning in a black gown, Gautam Gambhir is seen striking a stylish pose in a white t-shirt and a blue blazer.
Gautam Gambhir NET Worth: Know Coach's luxury life, from mansion to cars
Govardhan Puja 2025: Know the Exact Date, Day & Key Puja Details
Karwa Chauth 2025: 7 Off-Shoulder Blouse Designs for a Glamorous Look
Karwa Chauth 2025: Fancy Gold Bracelet Designs for Working Ladies