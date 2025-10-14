English

Who is Gautam Gambhir's wife Natasha? See 10 beautiful photos

lifestyle Oct 14 2025
Author: Richa Barua Image Credits:Instagram
Gautam Gambhir's Wife

Gautam Gambhir's wife's name is Natasha Jain, who is originally from Delhi and is also Gautam Gambhir's childhood friend.

Image credits: Instagram
What does Gautam Gambhir's wife do?

Gautam Gambhir's wife comes from a business family. Her father is a textile businessman. Natasha also has a BBA degree. But since her marriage, she takes care of her family.

Image credits: Instagram
How did Gambhir-Natasha's love story begin?

Gambhir's father & Natasha's father are friends. Thus, they used to meet frequently since childhood. In 2007, they became friends, and gradually, their friendship turned into love.

Image credits: Instagram
Gautam Gambhir and Natasha's wedding

Gautam Gambhir and Natasha Jain got married in 2011. They have two daughters; their elder daughter Aazeen was born in 2014 and the younger daughter Anaiza was born in 2017.

Image credits: Instagram
Gambhir had a condition before the wedding

Gambhir had set a condition before marrying Natasha that he would only marry after the 2011 World Cup. After winning the World Cup, both got married on October 28, 2011.

Image credits: Instagram
Natasha is very beautiful

Natasha Jain is very beautiful. However, she stays away from the limelight. But Gautam Gambhir often shares beautiful pictures with her on his social media.

Image credits: Instagram
Gambhir and Natasha's strong bond

Gautam Gambhir and Natasha Jain share a very strong bond. He credits his wife for his success, and Natasha is also always seen with him.

Image credits: Instagram
Gambhir and Natasha on vacation

During their Maldives vacation, Gautam Gambhir shared this cute picture with his wife Natasha, in which they are giving perfect couple goals.

Image credits: Instagram
Gambhir and Natasha's stylish look

While Natasha looks stunning in a black gown, Gautam Gambhir is seen striking a stylish pose in a white t-shirt and a blue blazer. 

Image credits: Instagram

