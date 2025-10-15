English

Gold Crosses ₹1.26 Lakh Before Diwali: 7 Things You Must Know

Before buying gold this festival, be sure to keep these 7 things in mind.

lifestyle Oct 15 2025
Author: Richa Barua Image Credits:Freepik@poppet07
Gold Prices Change Daily

Over the first 15 days of the month, gold prices rose by around ₹10,803. Gold prices have increased by an average of ₹720 every day. 

Image credits: Freepik@sparrowtech
Keep an Eye on Silver Prices Too

Silver prices have slightly dropped this month to ₹1,76,467 per kg, down from ₹1,78,100 yesterday. Before buying silver, be sure to check the price trend for 7-10 days.

Image credits: Freepik@ellowsquad
Determine Your Purpose for Buying Gold

Gold is not just for gifting; it's suitable for investment. According to experts, gold is better for long-term investment. 

Image credits: Freepik@poppet07
Demand Increases During the Festive Season

The demand for gold increases sharply. This can drive prices up. Buying early might not get you a stable price. Therefore, ordering 7-10 days in advance can be beneficial.

Image credits: Getty
Pay Attention to Weight and Carat

The price of gold depends on its carat and weight. 24-carat is pure gold. 22-carat comes with a slight alloy mix. Always check the jewelry bill and carat certificate.

Image credits: Getty
Buy Gold Online or Offline?

Online rates are transparent and sometimes cheaper than offline. Offline offers trust and the advantage of seeing the physical jewellery. 

Image credits: Getty
The Security of Gold is Most Important

After acquiring gold, its security is paramount. Please keep it in a locked cupboard or safe box at home. For more valuable jewellery, a bank locker is better. 

Image credits: Getty
Disclaimer

The gold-silver prices and investment-related information provided in this article are for general information only. Changes are possible over time. 

Image credits: Freepik

