Before buying gold this festival, be sure to keep these 7 things in mind.
Over the first 15 days of the month, gold prices rose by around ₹10,803. Gold prices have increased by an average of ₹720 every day.
Silver prices have slightly dropped this month to ₹1,76,467 per kg, down from ₹1,78,100 yesterday. Before buying silver, be sure to check the price trend for 7-10 days.
Gold is not just for gifting; it's suitable for investment. According to experts, gold is better for long-term investment.
The demand for gold increases sharply. This can drive prices up. Buying early might not get you a stable price. Therefore, ordering 7-10 days in advance can be beneficial.
The price of gold depends on its carat and weight. 24-carat is pure gold. 22-carat comes with a slight alloy mix. Always check the jewelry bill and carat certificate.
Online rates are transparent and sometimes cheaper than offline. Offline offers trust and the advantage of seeing the physical jewellery.
After acquiring gold, its security is paramount. Please keep it in a locked cupboard or safe box at home. For more valuable jewellery, a bank locker is better.
The gold-silver prices and investment-related information provided in this article are for general information only. Changes are possible over time.
