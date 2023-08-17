Makhana to Mixed dry fruits: 7 healthy snacks to munch in office

Lifestyle
Savor 7 office-perfect snacks: Munch on airy Makhana, satisfying Peanuts, sweet Banana Chips, vibrant Sprout & Fruit Salads, and energy-boosting Mixed Dry Fruits
Bite-sized cottage cheese cubes, roasted to perfection. Packed with protein and a savory flavor, they keep you energized and focused
Delightful banana slices, baked or air-fried for a crispy texture. A naturally sweet option, but portion control is key due to the higher calorie content
Wholesome fox nuts, low-calorie and fiber-rich. Roasted with minimal oil, they're a guilt-free crunchy snack, perfect for satisfying midday cravings
Nutrient-packed sprouts combined with colorful veggies, zesty lemon juice, and aromatic herbs. This invigorating salad adds a refreshing crunch to your day
A nourishing blend of almonds, walnuts, and raisins. These premium nuts offer a dose of healthy fats and energy, making them a great pick-me-up snack
Crunchy roasted peanuts, a source of healthy fats and protein. Lightly salted for taste, they provide a satisfying and filling office snack
A vibrant medley of fresh fruits, bursting with vitamins and antioxidants. A naturally sweet and hydrating option to keep you nourished and focused