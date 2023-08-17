Lifestyle

7 must-have garden tools for every avid gardener

Image credits: Freepik

Garden Gloves

Protect your hands from thorns, dirt, and moisture with a pair of sturdy garden gloves. Look for gloves that are comfortable, breathable, and offer good grip.

Image credits: Freepik

Pruning Shears

Pruning shears, also known as secateurs, are essential for trimming, shaping, and deadheading plants. Opt for quality shears with sharp blades for clean cuts.

Image credits: Freepik

Shovel

A sturdy shovel is indispensable for tasks like digging holes, moving soil, and transplanting larger plants. Choose a shovel with a strong blade and comfortable handle.

Image credits: Freepik

Garden Fork

A garden fork is useful for turning and aerating soil, as well as for lifting and dividing plants. Choose a fork with sturdy tines and a comfortable handle.

Image credits: Freepik

Garden Rake

A garden rake helps level the soil, remove debris, and prepare the ground for planting. Look for a rake with sturdy tines and a comfortable grip.

Image credits: Freepik

Watering Can or Hose

Efficient watering is essential for plant health. A watering can or hose with a spray nozzle can provide controlled hydration to your plants.

Image credits: Freepik

Garden Sprayer

A garden sprayer is useful for applying fertilizers, pesticides, and other treatments to your plants.

Image credits: Freepik
