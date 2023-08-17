7 must-have garden tools for every avid gardener

Lifestyle
Protect your hands from thorns, dirt, and moisture with a pair of sturdy garden gloves. Look for gloves that are comfortable, breathable, and offer good grip.
Pruning shears, also known as secateurs, are essential for trimming, shaping, and deadheading plants. Opt for quality shears with sharp blades for clean cuts.
A sturdy shovel is indispensable for tasks like digging holes, moving soil, and transplanting larger plants. Choose a shovel with a strong blade and comfortable handle.
A garden fork is useful for turning and aerating soil, as well as for lifting and dividing plants. Choose a fork with sturdy tines and a comfortable handle.
A garden rake helps level the soil, remove debris, and prepare the ground for planting. Look for a rake with sturdy tines and a comfortable grip.
Efficient watering is essential for plant health. A watering can or hose with a spray nozzle can provide controlled hydration to your plants.
A garden sprayer is useful for applying fertilizers, pesticides, and other treatments to your plants.