Sumbul Touqeer’s 6 saree inspirations for dusky beauties

Sequin grace sarees look beautiful on all complexions. Dusky girls can buy a sequin gray saree for weddings or parties.
Sumbul Touqeer looks gorgeous in a sequin silver saree paired with a bralette deep neck blouse. Similar sarees are available under 3000.
Sumbul looks bold in a black chiffon saree. This type of saree also looks beautiful on dusky girls. Perfect for cocktail parties.
The multicolor border on the silver tissue saree gives a beautiful look. This type of saree is available in the market for under 1-2 thousand. Pair it with minimal makeup.
Blue sarees look quite beautiful on dusky girls. You must have a satin saree in your wardrobe. You can wear it for a royal look on any occasion.
Ajrakh print sarees are in trend these days. You can buy a cotton saree for the summer season. Pair it with a contrast blouse. It looks quite beautiful.
