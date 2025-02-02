Lifestyle

Sumbul Touqeer’s 6 saree inspirations for dusky beauties

1. Sequin Grey Saree

Sequin grace sarees look beautiful on all complexions. Dusky girls can buy a sequin gray saree for weddings or parties.

2. Sequin Silver Saree

Sumbul Touqeer looks gorgeous in a sequin silver saree paired with a bralette deep neck blouse. Similar sarees are available under 3000.

3. Black Chiffon Saree

Sumbul looks bold in a black chiffon saree. This type of saree also looks beautiful on dusky girls. Perfect for cocktail parties.

4. Tissue Saree with Multicolor Border

The multicolor border on the silver tissue saree gives a beautiful look. This type of saree is available in the market for under 1-2 thousand. Pair it with minimal makeup.

5. Blue Satin Saree

Blue sarees look quite beautiful on dusky girls. You must have a satin saree in your wardrobe. You can wear it for a royal look on any occasion.

6. Ajrakh Print Blue Saree

Ajrakh print sarees are in trend these days. You can buy a cotton saree for the summer season. Pair it with a contrast blouse. It looks quite beautiful.

