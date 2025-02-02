Lifestyle

Clear THESE 5 items from your home to attract money and prosperity

Image credits: AI Generated Photo

1. Broken Clocks

Increase money flow:Repair or discard broken clocks immediately.

Image credits: stockphoto

2. Broken Mirrors

Broken mirrors are believed to increase negative energy.

Image credits: pinterest

3. Burnt Cloth

Discard burnt cloth immediately; avoid reusing them.

Image credits: unsplash

4. Broken Photo Frames

Repair broken photo frames promptly.

Image credits: Our own

5. Footwear Inside

Store footwear outside the house.

Image credits: pinterest

