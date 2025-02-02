Clear THESE 5 items from your home to attract money and prosperity

Lifestyle
Increase money flow:Repair or discard broken clocks immediately.
Broken mirrors are believed to increase negative energy.
Discard burnt cloth immediately; avoid reusing them.
Repair broken photo frames promptly.
Store footwear outside the house.
Chanakya Niti: 5 golden rules for wealth and prosperity
Basant Panchami 2025: What to offer Goddess Saraswati on THIS day
PHOTOS: Shamita Shetty inspired Valentine's week outfit ideas for 2025
Suryakumar Yadav Diet secrets OUT-Cricketer loves to eat chicken daily