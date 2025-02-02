Shamita Shetty’s style guide: 6 classy dresses for a glamorous look

Lifestyle
Women over 45 can look stylish and classy by adopting Shamita Shetty's outfit styles. You can get these outfits stitched by a tailor or buy them from shops.
Style a floral one-piece dress like Shamita Shetty for a cool office look. This type of dress will give you a refreshing feel.
Stand out at the office or a friend's party with a deep V-neck one-piece dress like Shamita Shetty. You can have this type of dress stitched by a tailor.
An embroidered jacket with a lehenga will look stunning on you. Style this outfit for in-house parties and receive compliments.
For outings or picnics, consider an off-shoulder long frock like Shamita Shetty. Floral print frocks are readily available in shops.
Many lehenga designs are available. Try a pleated lehenga with a designer choli like Shamita Shetty for parties.
To make a statement at a party, wear a stylish jacket with a long skirt like Shamita Shetty. You can have this outfit tailored.
