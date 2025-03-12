Lifestyle

Shine this Ramadan, wear 6 Trendy Suits inspired by Nimrat Kaur

Velvet Suit

If you want a royal and elegant look, then a velvet suit will enhance your beauty. Take a velvet suit in Pakistani style.

Embroidery Work Suit

If you want to look graceful and stylish in a simple, sober suit, then these embroidered suits are perfect for your Ramadan.

Full Sleeve Anarkali Suit

The holy month of Ramadan and women don't spread the charm of their beauty by wearing Anarkali, it cannot happen. This full sleeve Anarkali is perfect.

Floral Suit

Simple-sober but want to look stylish and trendy, then this time in Ramadan wear a beautiful floral suit like Nimrit Kaur which is classy.

Sharara Suit

The occasion of Ramadan is a celebration, so this occasion is incomplete without Sharara. Take a Sharara set for yourself.

Gota Patti Salwar Kameez

If you want a heavy look but a comfortable suit to wear, then wear this type of stylish and trendy Gota Patti work suit.

